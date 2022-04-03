ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MI

Augusta? Let’s Go!

wcsx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe put a bow on the WGC Dell Matchplay Championship from...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Watch: Tiger Woods on the practice range at Augusta National

Women’s amateur champ in awe of course ‘where legends have walked’. News 12 caught up with Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Here's what she said. We have a new champion of Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:24...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
GOLF
The Independent

Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods announces he will play at Augusta in press conference

Tiger Woods will play at the 2022 Masters, he announced at a press conference on Tuesday.He gave a press conference at Augusta National and announced that: “As of right now, I’m going to play [in The Masters]. I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.” The tournament begins on Thursday.On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for an appearance at The 86th MastersThe 46-year-old has not played in a top-level...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgc#Pga Tour Radio Sirius Xm
FanSided

The Masters expert picks, best bets for Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters has finally arrived and we’re breaking down all of our best bets and Masters expert picks for the week at Augusta National Golf Club. Call it a national golf holiday, The Masters is upon us. The best players in the world are touching down at Augusta National Golf Club for the April 7-10 tournament and the first major championship of 2022. And it figures to be one for the ages.
GOLF
WRDW-TV

Family-friendly Par 3 Contest returns to Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family fun of the laid-back Par 3 Contest makes a comeback during this year’s Masters week. Yet another casualty of the pandemic, it’s been canceled for the past two years, but with the Masters back at full scale this year, the Par 3 is back, too. The first shot is at noon Wednesday, and people can watch it live from home for the first time in its history.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Sky Sports Masters Podcast: Who will win at Augusta National?

Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart and journalist Ewan Murray join Josh Antmann as they discuss a number of subjects ahead of the start of the tournament on Thursday. Sophie Walker also calls in to look back on a huge weekend of women's golf as Jennifer Kupcho claimed her maiden victory at the Chevron Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

Off Course with Claude Harmon: Adam Scott’s favorite holes at Augusta

On this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, Masters champion Adam Scott reveals his favorite holes at Augusta National. Enjoy watching every round this week with golf’s signature sip, Elijah Craig Bourbon. Save $5 when you order a bottle on Drizly.com with code GOLFMAG5. Cobra Golf’s...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy