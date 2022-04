Partisan hatred in America seems to be hitting poisonous new levels. Yet weirdly, just under the surface, a striking confluence between the right and the left is happening on policy. The public’s near-universal support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine is the most obvious example. But as we explain in the latest issue of the Washington Monthly, out today, this left-right convergence predates Russia’s invasion and goes much deeper—including on fundamental economic issues over which liberals and conservatives were wildly at odds only a few years ago.

