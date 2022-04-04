The Best Dressed Stars At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Halsey went right from the operating room to the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and not for the first time in her career. The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday just four days post-surgery. Halsey posted a selfie of themselves in a hair cap, surgical mask, and hospital gown on their Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of a basket of lemons, two white camellia flowers, a T-shirt, and their infant son, Ender.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO