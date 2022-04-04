ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dressed Stars At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the delays, the long-awaited 2022 Grammy Awards are finally here! And...

www.bet.com

TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
WIBX 950

Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee. During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Halsey Walks the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Four Days After Surgery

Halsey went right from the operating room to the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and not for the first time in her career. The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday just four days post-surgery. Halsey posted a selfie of themselves in a hair cap, surgical mask, and hospital gown on their Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of a basket of lemons, two white camellia flowers, a T-shirt, and their infant son, Ender.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
CMT

64th Grammy Awards: Seven Country Music Moments You Missed

Country music’s best and brightest may not have captured any of the night’s top trophies at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, but they were in the spotlight for many of the night’s most memorable moments. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah returned to...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Honors Her Dear Friend Tony Bennett With Heartfelt Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga performed ‘Love For Sale’ solo, but was introduced via video by Tony Bennett, now 95, in a short and sweet video. Lady Gaga delivered a beautiful tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, 95, at the GRAMMY Awards. The superstar, 36, was full of energy as she performed a jazzed up version of their single “Love For Sale.” Due to Tony’s dementia, he was unable to perform alongside her for their nominated track — however, he made a surprise appearance via pre-taped video as he introduced her!
CELEBRITIES

