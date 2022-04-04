ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins With a Rain-Soaked Rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’

By Jon Blistein and Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw8U2_0eyOuOgP00

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish honored Taylor Hawkins during her performance of “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The superstar and her brother-producer Finneas tore through the title track to her recent album, replicating the video with a flooded hotel room as rain poured down on the siblings.

Eilish was one of the most nominated artists at this year’s show, racking up seven nominations, including looks for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for Happier Than Ever and its title track.

Eilish arrived at the Grammys fresh off her Best Original Song win at the Oscars for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die” (Eilish and her brother Finneas also performed the song at the ceremony). Last year, “No Time to Die” picked up the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media as well.

Eilish’s busy awards show season comes as she prepares to wrap up the North American leg of her global arena tour with a run of three shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, on April 6, 8, and 9. After that, Eilish will headline Coachella before taking her tour to Europe in June and July, followed by shows in Australia and New Zealand in September.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy. The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday. The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Taylor Hawkins
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#North American#Rolling Stone Brothers
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy