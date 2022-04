It’s feeling like Central City is about to get its own version of the Batman-Detective Gordon duo. In this exclusive clip from the March 16 episode of The Flash, “Lockdown,” Barry (Grant Gustin) and Captain Kramer (Carmen Moore) discuss the Flash’s seven-year relationship with the CCPD. And while it’s clearly helped the city, things could be better. In fact, Kramer sees a future where “together, we could help it more…humans and meta-humans, alike.” If only the Scarlet Speedster would work more closely with her on cases instead of just dumping baddies on her precinct’s doorstep and running off. Hmm…a partnership, perhaps?

