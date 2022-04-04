ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Hills, CA

Kupcho takes last victory leap in Mission Hills finale

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0eY1_0eyOqryy00

Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie's Pond late Sunday afternoon in the California desert, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore's half-century run at Mission Hills.

Six strokes ahead entering the day, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship.

“I think it’s surreal,” Kupcho said. “To be a major winner is really special and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie’s Pond, it’s all really special.”

The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274. She's the seventh player to win their first LPGA Tour title in the event that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983. The tournament is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor to keep it in the desert.

Kupcho took the traditional plunge into the pond next to the 18th green with husband Jay Monahan and caddie David Eller.

“To just be able to (win) quickly after my wedding and be able to celebrate with my husband and have him here, it’s really special,” Kupcho said. “I didn’t see him coming across the bridge. He picked me up. I don’t think he’s ever picked me up, so that was pretty cool.”

Seven strokes ahead of Korda and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit at 18 under after holing birdie putts over 30 feet on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth, Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over.

“Honestly, I came out just trying to shoot a couple under,” Kupcho said. “I mean, I had a six-stroke lead and I shot 8 under yesterday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a playoff. That was my mentality and what I was fighting for all day. Obviously, didn’t get there, but still pulled it out.”

Korda shot a 69. Fighting a back problem, she holed her approach for eagle on the par-4 third and pulled within four with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12.

Korda was only two strokes back after Kupcho bogeyed 13 and 14, but fell three behind with a bogey of her own on 15 and parred the last three.

“Second place is not bad after being 3 over through seven (Thursday), so pretty proud of myself,” Korda said after her best major finish. “I really wanted to win this one because I love this event. Pretty bummed that we’re leaving, but I understand why.”

Kupcho pushed the advantage to four with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 15th, and Korda missed a 12-foot birdie try soon after on 16. Kupcho bogeyed the final two holes, three-putting the par-5 18th.

Kupcho won three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“I mean, it’s surreal to be able to say that I was the last person here and first person at Augusta,” Kupcho said. “Hopefully, that isn’t a continuing pattern, because we aren’t stopping in a lot of places soon.”

The 2018 NCAA champion at Wake Forest, Kupcho broke through in her 65th start on the LPGA Tour.

“I think I’ve matured a lot in the last year and even since I’ve been out here,” Kupcho said. “But I think my putting has got a lot better. I’ve been able to calm myself down a lot better. Obviously, I still have my spurts of anger, but I think that’s how I get it out quickly and then move on. I think my whole mental game has gotten stronger.”

The first U.S. winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015, Kupcho opened Thursday with a 66 for a share of the lead. She had a 70 on Friday and had the 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole record at 16 under. She missed a chance to break the 72-hole mark of 19 under set by Dottie Pepper in 1999.

Pia Babnik of Slovenia closed with a 66 to finish third at 11 under.

Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho the last two days, birdied the 18th for a 72 to tie for fourth at 10 under with 2014 winner Lexi Thompson (68), second-round leader Hinako Shibuno (66) and Celine Boutier (67).

“Such amazing memories here,” Thompson said.

DIVOTS: Chella Choi earned a BMW iX with a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th. She used a 4-hybrid on the 181-yard hole. Choi shot a 71 to tie for 53rd at even par. Pernilla aced the 166-yard fifth with a 7-iron. The 2018 winner also shot 71 to finish at even par. ... Brooke Seay, the Stanford junior who turned down a spot at Augusta to play the final event at Mission Hills, was the only one of the four amateurs to make the cut. She finished with a 73 to tie for 65th at 2 over.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
State
California State
State
Colorado State
Mission Hills, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Spaun takes Texas Open for 1st PGA win, 1st trip to Masters

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday. In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC News

Tiger Woods to practice at Augusta National, 'game-time decision' on playing Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods says it will be a "game-time decision" on whether he competes in the 86th Masters, which is scheduled to begin Thursday. Woods, 46, gave the update in a tweet Sunday, writing that he would be returning to Augusta National Golf Club "to continue my preparation and practice." Sources had told ESPN that Woods played an 18-hole practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Dinah Shore
American News

Quayle breaks outdoor, indoor track and field records in first year at Northern

Even before coming to Northern State from the Isle of Man, true freshman pole vaulter Glen Quayle has already started to topple school records.  Quayle, who had never been to the United States prior to starting his athletic career at Northern State, competed in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Indoor Championships, where he placed 12th, clearing both 4.80 and 4.95 meters ...
ABERDEEN, SD
ABC News

ABC News

598K+
Followers
146K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy