Dallas, TX

Dallas Police investigating burned body found in alleyway

DFW Community News
 1 day ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for answers after a burned body was found in an alleyway on Sunday, April 3. At about 9:18 a.m., Dallas Police responded...

