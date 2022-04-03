Dallas Police investigating burned body found in alleyway

A 42-year-old man died early Thursday morning after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-35E, according to the Denton Police Department. Police were called to the crash site around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, near the North Texas Boulevard overpass, according to a Denton PD news release. Officers found a Ford pickup with significant damage that had struck the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene by Denton Fire Department paramedics.

DENTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO