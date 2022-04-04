Man fatally shoots his wife at her daughter's swim lesson in Florida: reports

A mother of a child taking a swimming lesson at a Jewish Community Center in North Miami was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Police reportedly arrested a man identified as her husband as the suspect. big stock/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The mother of a child taking a swimming lesson at a North Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was shot and killed Sunday by her husband, according to televised and social media reports.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center at 18900 NE 25th Ave.

The dead woman was identified by family members as Shandell Harris, 30. reported NBC6 . Miami-Dade Police arrested an unidentified man, 45, at the center as the suspect. He was identified by the victim’s family members as the woman’s husband, according to WFOR.

The day before, Harris was stabbed by the suspect, but chose not to report the incident to police, a relative of the victim told WPLG-Channel 10 .

Late Sunday afternoon, the JCC released a statement on its website describing the shooting as a domestic-related incident that was not directed at the Jewish community.

“Earlier today, there was a shooting at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with one fatality,” the statement said. “Miami-Dade Police have confirmed it is being investigated as a domestic issue. The suspected gunman has been arrested, and police have indicated there is no known threat to the Jewish community.”

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the statement said.

It added that “years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community,” and thanked the police department for its rapid response.