Carlsbad, CA

IMRF’s Angela Miller-May on opportunities in the office sector

 2 days ago

Angela Miller-May, CIO of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, discusses...

Benzinga

Cannabis Global's Marijuana Products To Reach California Via Joint Venture With Caliwanna Brands

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK:CBGL) announced the signing of a definitive agreement between the company and the owners of Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration and acquisition of the Caliwanna cannabis brands. Under the terms of the agreement, the highly experienced Caliwanna marketing team will immediately launch three of...
The Associated Press

Sitel Group® Wins Silver Award for People-Centric Response to COVID-19 in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2022-- Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the people-centric response to COVID-19 category for the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
freightwaves.com

TForce Logistics expands last-mile delivery service

TForce Logistics is expanding its dedicated last-mile delivery capacity in Toronto, opening a fourth facility in the region to handle e-commerce customers. The 8,140-square-foot Hamilton distribution center is located in Stoney Creek and will provide next-day service from the Highway 401 corridor from Hamilton down to Niagara Falls. “This expansion...
Billboard

SoundExchange Names Anjula Singh COO and CFO

With more than 16 years of experience at music technology organization SoundExchange, Anjula Singh is taking on an even larger leadership role — namely in the dual roles of COO and CFO. She was most recently executive vp and CFO. During her tenure at SoundExchange, Singh has played a...
Benzinga

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Preps First Export Following Colombia's New Regulations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that Colombia has completed its required regulations to allow cannabis companies operating in the country, including Flora Growth, to export THC and CBD dried flower. The country passed Resolution 539 on April 1, 2022, which is a regulatory checklist for companies; the resolution includes export quotas. The export steps included in the resolution outline adjustments to Flora’s approved 43.6-ton quota, which means the addition of dried flower can be included with FLGC’s existing purchase agreements from countries including Germany, Israel, Australia, South Africa, Portugal and Malta. According to the company, the updated regulation also includes a requirement for genetics registrations for all high-THC cultivars. The company also noted that its quota already permitted the export of derivative products produced at its cultivation facility. “Flora applauds the recent announcement by the Colombian government as we have been working diligently to have all the necessary approvals and capabilities available to produce high THC flower, including multiple cannabis strains with THC levels over 20 percent,” said Flora Growth’s chief commercial officer Jason Warnock in the press release. “This resolution also clears the path to export dried CBD flower to markets including the United States where Flora already sells hundreds of CBD products via owned brands like JustCBD, MIND, and Mambe.”
beckershospitalreview.com

15 US health systems with the best patient reviews

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) Ascension (St. Louis) Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) UPMC (Pittsburgh) Spectrum Health (Grand...
Fortune

Interns at these 5 companies earn more than $8,000 monthly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Offering internships used to be a way for full-time workers to get an undergraduate to fetch their coffee or send a fax—when those still existed— in return for minimal pay or none at all. Now, the tables have turned, at least in the high-growth sectors of tech, consulting, and finance.
Reuters

Sugar maker Tereos appoints Ludwig de Mot as new CEO

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos said on Tuesday it had appointed Ludwig de Mot as its new chief executive, succeeding Philippe de Raynal who left the company in February after just a year at the helm. Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer in volume...
The Verge

Micromobility operator Helbiz misses payroll, blames software ‘update’

Helbiz, a shared electric scooter and bike provider that operates in the US and Europe, failed to pay its US-based employees this past week, The Verge has learned. In an email to employees, the company’s CEO blamed “an error in our payroll system” and promised each employee a $100 bonus to make up for the snafu.
Reuters

U.S. startup launches to offer financial products to 'ghost kitchens'

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Financial services startup Ghost Financial on Tuesday announced an early round of investment as it rolls out banking-style products to the growing sector of “ghost kitchens,” restaurants dedicated to serving customers via food-delivery apps. Austin, Texas-based Ghost said it had raised $2.5 million from...
@growwithco

8 Small Business Month Events

Focus on your business by participating in virtual workshops and webinars in May. Small businesses in the U.S. support local communities and generate jobs. Indeed, for over 50 years, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW). Many organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, extend the celebration throughout the month of May. Bookmark this page and stop back frequently to see the latest events occurring during Small Business Month.
TechCrunch

Using asynchronous video interviews to improve startup recruiting

Traditional interviews aren’t cutting it any longer, but asynchronous video interviews (AVI) are one alternative some companies are using to shortlist candidates while saving on cost and time. Instead of a real-time conversation, applicants in front of a webcam watch or listen to a video with a series of...
