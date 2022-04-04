Mariners 10, Royals 8

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After the news of Brewers catcher Pedro Severino being suspended for 80 games due to a positive drug test, the team has traded catcher Brett Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell in exchange for Padres catcher Victor Caratini and cash. Last season, Caratini hit .227 with 7...
LOS ANGELES -- — As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some...
MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners’ season opener on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed until Friday due to inclement weather in the forecast. The forecast in Minneapolis Thursday calls for a rain-snow mix and cold conditions. The Minnesota Twins announced the game was delayed Wednesday morning.
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
After a 26-minute weather delayed the start, the two squads took the field and were scoreless until Toledo’s Ryan Kreidler homered off Wings starter and 2016 AL All-Star, Aaron Sanchez, in the bottom of the second inning. The Wings bounced back in the following half inning as left fielder Andrew Stevenson belted a two-run shot, giving the Wings a 2-1 lead.
The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
Rodriguez's success hasn't come without a ton of hard work. The outfielder has logged three years in the minors playing for multiple teams and represented the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Logging all that time has paid off and made him the No. 3 prospect this spring according to MLB Pipeline.
LINE: Guardians -124, Royals +105; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians. Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
HOUSTON -- As general manager Nick Caserio continues to rebuild the Houston Texans, his attention must now turn to his most talented offensive player. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, whom the Texans traded for in 2020 for a second-round pick, has just one season left on his contract. Cooks is owed a $12.5 million base salary in 2022 as part of a deal that was signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and restructured by Houston last year.
LINE: Padres -161, Diamondbacks +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres in the season opener. Arizona went 52-110 overall and 32-49 at home last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.
There is no question that rebuilding in the NBA requires patience and a little luck. For the Orlando Magic, the patience part will require an understanding that the sustainability of the roster they're building outweighs any shortcut to a return to the playoffs. Orlando's front office has realized that building a competitive roster for the foreseeable future will come via in-house development, the draft, shrewd trades and not excessive spending in free agency.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Luca Vildoza, a 26-year-old guard from Argentina. The deal is expected to take him through next season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier this week. Vildoza played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks, who waived...
LINE: Braves -215, Reds +179; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the season opener. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.
