Mariners 10, Royals 8

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO