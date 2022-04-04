Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap

Trevor Noah has kicked off the Grammys by appearing to reference the Will Smith Chris Rock slap from last weekend's Oscars .

The Daily Show host opened the show, joking "We're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing and we're going to be keeping our names out of people's mouths".

Noah was seemingly poking fun at Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock on stage and told him to “keep his wife’s name out of his f****** mouth”. Rock appeared to have made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance.

