ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X Performs 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero' at 2022 Grammys — Watch

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grd3r_0eyOo6fK00

Click here to read the full article.

No one was surprised that Lil Nas X ‘s Grammys performance included three costume changes. That said, we were expecting less fabric.

The hip-hop phenom took the stage on Sunday for a medley of his hits, including “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” for which he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Watch footage of Lil Nas X’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Lil Nas X entered Sunday’s ceremony with five nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Album of the Year for Montero , and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.” He took home two Grammy Awards in 2020 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road (Remix)” — along with four other nominations.

This marks Lil Nas X’s second time performing at the Grammys. He first hit the stage in 2020 with a dual performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.”

Of course, Lil Nas X and Harlow were just a few of the many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lil Nas X’s Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Billie Eilish Performs in Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt at 2022 Grammys — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Now an official Grammys staple, Billie Eilish took the stage for the third year in a row during Sunday’s ceremony. Joined by her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered a haunting performance of “Happier Than Ever,” slowly building from an intimate moment to a rain-soaked climax. (Extra points to Eilish for wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, her way of paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer.) Watch footage of Eilish’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available: pic.twitter.com/7h313LbkN7 — v (@ViralMaterial) April 4, 2022 Eilish entered Sunday’s ceremony with seven nominations: Record of the...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Nas
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aymée Nuviola
Person
Lil Nas X
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Nas perform career-spanning medley at the 2022 Grammys

It’s one of the most egregious oversights of the Grammys that Nas only won his first award in 2021. The legendary rapper has been nominated for 15 Grammys, stretching back to 1997 when he was up for Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘If I Ruled the World’ (he lost to LL Cool J for ‘Hey Lover’). He finally triumphed last year for Best Rap Album for King’s Disease, beating out the likes of Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist (Alfredo) and Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony).
MUSIC
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

He’s Back: Lil Nas X Returned To Instagram And Teased New Music

Lil Nas X is officially back online! The star stepped away from Twitter and Instagram in December. Because he’s iconic for being extremely good at being extremely online, Lil Nas X’s absence was noticed by fans who hadn’t heard from him in nearly four months. He didn’t disclose the reason for his hiatus but has joked about it already on Twitter. Now, that’s all in the past. On March 16, the “That’s What I Want” rapper revived his social media accounts to make a huge announcement: A new album is coming. Even better, he’s already teasing snippets of an unreleased song.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

All the Juicy Details on Lil Nas X’s Net Worth and “Old Town Road” Earnings ﻿

Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist with a debut single that’s still stuck in our heads three years later, so obviously yeah: He’s rich. So rich that even if he’d never blessed the world with Montero and had just dropped “Old Town Road,” he’d be a millionaire. But how much money does Lil Nas X have exactly? Enough to get him a spot on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, a fancy mansion in Los Angeles, and several pairs of Satan Sneakers, so let’s jump into it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
MyStateline.com

Best Lil Nas X decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Click here to read the full article. Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album. Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.  “When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
XXL Mag

Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma isn't convinced Doja Cat is a rapper. On March 25, the Drink Champs podcast released its latest episode, which featured Remy. During the episode, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was asked about Doja. Remy gave the "Say So" artist props, but said she did not believe Doja falls under the category of a rapper.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy