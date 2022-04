Two years ago, Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys by becoming the youngest artist to sweep the four general field categories — album, record and song of the year and best new artist. And this year, a number of experts predicted that Olivia Rodrigo could follow in Eilish’s footsteps, or at least capture a few of the big four awards. But instead, of those four awards, Rodrigo only won best new artist, with the Sour singer-songwriter picking up three more awards, though not in the general field categories, at the 2022 Grammys. And, what’s more, Eilish, who recently won the...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO