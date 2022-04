Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 DAYS AGO