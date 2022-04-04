Lil Nas X Puts a New Twist on Colorful Eyeliner at the Grammys
By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
3 days ago
Julia Fox may be bringing back thick, black, winged eyeliner—but Lil Nas X delivered a fresh new liner trick at the 2022 Grammys tonight. To match the hues of his beaded Balmain ensemble, the “Montero” rapper embraced a sky-blue eye look to match. But instead of...
Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
Lil Nas X is officially back online! The star stepped away from Twitter and Instagram in December. Because he’s iconic for being extremely good at being extremely online, Lil Nas X’s absence was noticed by fans who hadn’t heard from him in nearly four months. He didn’t disclose the reason for his hiatus but has joked about it already on Twitter. Now, that’s all in the past. On March 16, the “That’s What I Want” rapper revived his social media accounts to make a huge announcement: A new album is coming. Even better, he’s already teasing snippets of an unreleased song.
Music’s biggest night is back again! This evening, the 64th annual Grammy Awards kick off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the year’s top musical artist will be awarded trophies in categories such as album of the year and song of the year. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will feature performances from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., J Balvin, and many more.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.
Lil Nas X took three months off from social media, but came back this week with a big announcement and showed off his body. He dropped a short sneak-peek and listen at a new track, titled “Lean On My Body.” He’s shirtless in the video, wearing a hat, some grey sweatpants, and showing a glimpse of his orange Nike briefs.
