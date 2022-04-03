ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish Performs in Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt at 2022 Grammys — Watch

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02K24N_0eyOnjqV00

Click here to read the full article.

Now an official Grammys staple, Billie Eilish took the stage for the third year in a row during Sunday’s ceremony.

Joined by her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered a haunting performance of “Happier Than Ever,” slowly building from an intimate moment to a rain-soaked climax. (Extra points to Eilish for wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, her way of paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer .)

Watch footage of Eilish’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Eilish entered Sunday’s ceremony with seven nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video for “Happier Than Ever,” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Happier Than Ever , and Best Music Film for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles .

This marks Eilish’s third performance at the Grammy Awards. She made her debut in 2020 with “When the Party’s Over,” then returned the following year with “Everything I Wanted.” Her brother and music partner Finneas O’Connell joined her on stage for both performances. (Fun fact: Here’s an interview TVLine did with O’Connell back in 2015 about his then-role on — wait for it — Glee . “Your little sister never thinks you’re cool, but I think she actually thought I was a little cool for doing this,” he told us. If only we knew who that “little sister” would grow up to become!)

Of course, Eilish was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS , Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X , María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo , Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Eilish’s Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

A 'Still Traumatized' Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Oscars Slap: 'Waiting for This Sickening Feeling to Go Away'

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is speaking out for the first time about the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation that upended Sunday’s ceremony. “Still triggered and traumatized,” she wrote on Instagram early Wednesday. “I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith… Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Legend
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Tony Bennett
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Solo Performance#Best Music Video
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Cyclops Is a Beloved TV Actor

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired the Round 1 finals on Wednesday night, and two fan-favorites went home. Following last week's unmasking of Ram, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly faced off in a triple threat. Cyclops was the first of the three eliminated. Scroll through to discover the identity of this one-eyed crooner (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy