Billie Eilish Performs in Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt at 2022 Grammys — Watch

Now an official Grammys staple, Billie Eilish took the stage for the third year in a row during Sunday’s ceremony.

Joined by her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered a haunting performance of “Happier Than Ever,” slowly building from an intimate moment to a rain-soaked climax. (Extra points to Eilish for wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, her way of paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer .)

Watch footage of Eilish’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Eilish entered Sunday’s ceremony with seven nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video for “Happier Than Ever,” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Happier Than Ever , and Best Music Film for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles .

This marks Eilish’s third performance at the Grammy Awards. She made her debut in 2020 with “When the Party’s Over,” then returned the following year with “Everything I Wanted.” Her brother and music partner Finneas O’Connell joined her on stage for both performances. (Fun fact: Here’s an interview TVLine did with O’Connell back in 2015 about his then-role on — wait for it — Glee . “Your little sister never thinks you’re cool, but I think she actually thought I was a little cool for doing this,” he told us. If only we knew who that “little sister” would grow up to become!)

Of course, Eilish was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS , Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X , María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo , Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Eilish's Grammys performance