Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by Saint Laurent. Styled by Karla Welch, the model’s outfit was finished with delicate gold layered necklaces and thin matching drop earrings punctuated by diamonds. Her look proved a stark contrast to Justin’s with its timeless chic minimalism, proving that opposites — even where fashion is concerned — can attract. Though Hailey’s footwear wasn’t visible, Justin boosted his look with a set of
Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge. The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

