ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halsey’s Grammys 2022 Look Is Giving Carrie At Big’s Funeral & I’m Deceased

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116T2R_0eyOngCK00

Click here to read the full article.

The last couple of years have been huge for Halsey. They not only gave birth to their son Ender in 2021, but they also launched the now mega-successful makeup line, About-Face. If all of that wasn’t enough, Halsey also came out with their chart-topping album If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power , which was also turned into a film. That very album is the reason they’re attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards tonight, and Halsey’s 2022 Grammys look did not disappoint.

Halsey graced the red carpet serving serious “And Just Like That” energy. The hat paired with their burgundy and black strapless Pressiat gown was very similar to the tilted style Carrie wore to Big’s funeral. It’s giving serious boss bitch vibes. The look is definitely a cross between Carrie’s funeral look and “Emily In Paris,” which of course, were both created by Darren Starr.

Halsey wore a burgundy matte lip and a sleek black cat eye, likely from their own collection, About-Face . A diamond choker necklace and diamond-drop earrings competed the chic look.

Halsey showed up on the red carpet just three days after having endometriosis surgery, which was reminiscent of their 2017 Grammys experience. On Instagram Halsey wrote, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.” That’s seriously impressive; clearly nothing can stop Halsey. They’re clearly a force to be reckoned with.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power is nominated for Best Alternative Music album, which their fans are thrilled about since they were notably left out of the noms last year. If Halsey takes home the trophy tonight, it will be their first Grammy award ever. Good luck to Halsey on both their recovery and nomination tonight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0eyOngCK00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Just Revealed If He’s Spoken to Will Smith Amid Reports Their Feud Is ‘Over’

Click here to read the full article. People still have plenty of questions about Chris Rock and Will Smith’s feud after the King Richard actor issued an apology to the comedian for smacking him across the face at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Among them is whether or not the pair have even officially spoken after the incident—and now, Rock is letting us know the truth. The Everybody Hates Chris creator made his return to stand-up in Boston, MA, on March 30, 2022, marking his first time back on stage since Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Halsey
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood Gives Powerful Premiere Performance of 'Ghost Story' at 2022 GRAMMYs

Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards for a flawless premiere performance of her latest single, "Ghost Story." The multi-GRAMMY winner graced the stage with her backing band as she belted out the ballad. Underwood looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple dress that showed off her toned legs and featured a dramatic train.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Alternative Music#Big
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj Says Kanye West Rejected Her Yeezy Collab Because Kim Kardashian ‘Wouldn’t Love’ the Idea

Fashion flashback. A Yeezy collaboration with Nicki Minaj was once on the table, but it turns out Kanye West turned the 39-year-old singer down because he didn’t think then-wife Kim Kardashian “would love that idea.”  The “Bang Bang” singer explained in a Wednesday, March 9, interview on Joe Budden TV that she originally approached the […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy