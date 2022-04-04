ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Goes Wild in Leopard and Zebra Print Gown With Strappy Stiletto Sandals at the Grammy Awards

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion embraced her wild side at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Houston Hot Girl made her second debut at the annual ceremony in a risky one-shoulder gown by Roberto Cavalli.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper had all eyes on her as she arrived in a fierce dress that featured gold trimming along the neckline and dual prints with a leopard pattern on the outer fabric and an ombre zebra pattern on the inside. The form-fitting number also included a risky thigh-high slit that was met with a gold stud decoration on the hip.

To further elevate the moment, Megan complemented her look with snake earrings, thick gold bangles, while wearing bone straight hair and intense winged smokey eye makeup and her signature neutral pout.

When it came down to footwear, the entertainer rounded things out with black strappy sandals . The patent leather silhouette  featured a double-strap across the toe and the ankle.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

#Grammy Awards
