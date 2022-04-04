ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys: BTS Takes the Stage From the Audience, Ceiling to Perform “Butter”

By Hilton Dresden
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
At Sunday’s 2022 Grammys , BTS took to the stage to perform smash hit “Butter,” for which the group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance. The megahit spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Members of the K-pop supergroup descended from the ceiling and emerged from the audience — even interacting with fellow nominee Olivia Rodrigo — to perform their signature synchronized choreography on music’s biggest stage. They broke into dancing coordinated with lasers in a nod to James Bond-esque spy films before breaking it down for an instrumental section of their nominated track.

BTS performed at the Grammys last year to offer a rendition of their smash “Dynamite,” for which they were also nominated in the same category.

All seven members of the boy band were there — Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook — a heartwarming moment for fans, after concerns about the latter’s health were called into question after a recent positive COVID test. Luckily, he was able to recover just in time to perform. A statement from the band’s manager shared online explained his quarantine had come to an end yesterday.

