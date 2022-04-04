‘Killing Eve’: Marie-Sophie Ferdane on Gunn & Villanelle, Plus Watch a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 6 “Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner.”]. In the latest Killing Eve, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) comes face-to-face with the woman who was ordered to kill her … and missed?!. However, as Konstantin (Kim Bodnia)...
Click here to read the full article. When leading man Regé-Jean Page decided to leave Bridgerton before the start of Season 2, the producers created a space so he could come back if he should ever choose to return.
The same doesn’t seem to be the case for actor Theo James on PBS’ Masterpiece series Sanditon — if the clip above is any indication. Spoiler alert: If you want to wait until Season 2 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c, don’t watch the clip above because it reveals a fate worse than marrying Eliza Campion.
Based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished...
Villanelle and Eve's cat and mouse game continues in episode three of series four of Killing Eve, released on Sunday. The instalment, titled A Rainbow in Beige Boots, sees Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seek help from therapist Martin (Adeel Akhtar) after the double murder in last week's episode. While cable-tied to...
It’s feeling like Central City is about to get its own version of the Batman-Detective Gordon duo. In this exclusive clip from the March 16 episode of The Flash, “Lockdown,” Barry (Grant Gustin) and Captain Kramer (Carmen Moore) discuss the Flash’s seven-year relationship with the CCPD. And while it’s clearly helped the city, things could be better. In fact, Kramer sees a future where “together, we could help it more…humans and meta-humans, alike.” If only the Scarlet Speedster would work more closely with her on cases instead of just dumping baddies on her precinct’s doorstep and running off. Hmm…a partnership, perhaps?
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Killing Eve will conclude after its fourth season, and we’re already in mourning. Not just for the loss of the “cat and mouse” game between Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), but also for the loss of Villanelle’s wardrobe. Few fictional characters are dressed...
"Killing Eve" operates differently. The BBC America show spins the story of an assassin who may have a heart of gold — or at least, a heart and some regrets and questions — and features two women in a cat and mouse game that may have romance at the end (or middle).
Murder! Betrayal! Therapy! This episode of Killing Eve has everything — and everyone, thanks to a nifty new title card gimmick where each scene is framed around a character rather than a location. At first I thought the show might be hinting at something, like, "These are all the most important characters who you will be seeing in future episodes," but then one of them ended up stabbed to death, so who knows.
Killing Eve is set to air its two-episode series finale this Sunday (April 10), but a potential spin-off is in the works at BBC America and AMC Networks. According to Deadline, producer Sid Gentle Films is in the early stages of development on a spin-off focused on the early life of Carolyn Martens, the MI6 spymaster portrayed by Fiona Shaw. The series hasn’t yet been given an official greenlight, nor is it known if the show will air on BBC America or another AMC Networks-owned channel.
Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) has quite the pitch for Elishia Kennedy (America Ferrera) in the March 25 episode of WeCrashed, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In Friday’s episode, titled “Are You Lonely,” Adam’s fame is growing and WeWork is on the rise. Meanwhile, Rebekah (Anne Hathaway) begins to feel sidelined at home and decides to pursue a new friendship. “Are you lonely?” Adam asks in the clip. The CEO of a juice empire is confused, and when he tries to explain, Rebekah interjects. “It’s just a question,” he says in defense. “Everyone’s lonely. This is a lonely world,” Elishia replies.
Olivia Rodrigo may have gotten her start on Disney+‘s original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini, but she’s taking her triple-platinum debut album SOUR to the streaming platform with the documentary special Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film). Set to arrive...
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The final season of This Is Us has been paving a bumpy path for doomed couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), but it’s not from lack of effort. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the show’s forthcoming episode, “The Hill,” the husband and wife duo pack up their things and head out after an eventful Pearson family thanksgiving at the cabin. While Kate’s brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) wave them on, Kate and Toby talk their next moves.
