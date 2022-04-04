ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Junior League hosting Cinderella's Closet program, giving away free prom dresses

kq2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school girls in the area can get a free prom dress through...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior League#Prom Dresses#Highschool#The Junior League

Comments / 0

Community Policy