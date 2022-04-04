Junior League hosting Cinderella's Closet program, giving away free prom dresses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The pandemic has cancelled prom for many high schoolers the past couple of years. But with prom (most likely) coming back in full swing this year, it's time for many girls to find a prom dress. That can be an expensive task. The Johnstown...
With less than a week away from spring, there will be plenty of social events for students to attend in the coming weeks. With that comes a high price tag that could keep some students from making memories.
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2022. With prom around the corner, a local nonprofit on wheels is set to make the dreams of young girls come true by providing free prom dresses for local high school girls from working and low-income families. The Princess Closet...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based nonprofit that helps high school student fulfill their prom night dreams has begun to accept dress appointment requests for this year’s season. Becca’s Closet, a volunteer-led organization, donates formal dresses to high school girls who may not otherwise be able to...
Flint Twp., MI—Friends and family of Sharonel Williams, a former Flint bridal shop owner and teacher, have opened a free wedding and prom dress boutique in honor of their loved one’s legacy. “She turned 45 this year,” Keiome Williams said of why now, nine years after her passing,...
