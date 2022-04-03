ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Simp: Arcitys is the KEY to FaZe DOMINATION! | CDL Major Interview

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter beating the Seattle Surge at CDL Major 2, Simp and Arcitys of the Atlanta FaZe sat down with...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Goonew, Maryland Rapper, Shot Dead at 24

Maryland rapper Goonew, best known for his distinct whispery delivery and his frequent collaborations with Lil Dude, has died after being shot on Friday night (March 18) in Prince George’s County. Goonew’s manager confirmed the news to The Washington Post, stating that the rapper died a few hours after he was transported to a hospital. Local CBS affiliate WUSA9 spoke with Goonew’s family following the rapper’s death. “I don’t believe this,” Goonew’s mother, Patrice Parker Morrow told the outlet. “All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood. He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me.” Goonew was 24 years old.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Game Haus

Interview with a Pioneer of Gaming: FaZe Rain

FaZe Rain. If you watch Call of Duty ever on youtube when it comes to sniping, you know the name. From the flashy play style to the crazy clips, FaZe Rain is one of the most polarizing figures in FaZe Clan’s history. He is a pillar of the Call of Duty scene. In that, the Game Haus actually got a chance to talk to that pillar in an interview with a pioneer of gaming: FaZe Rain.
VIDEO GAMES
hiphop-n-more.com

Pusha T Confirms New Album Title, Announces ‘It’s Almost Dry Tour’

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that a German site had a pre-order for Pusha T’s next album listed where they called it It’s Almost Dry and said that it would be out on the 8th of April. We never got any news about it, but now, we know that at least half of it is true.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcitys#Atlanta Faze#Cdl#Cod#Video Game#The Seattle Surge#The Cod League#Cod Vanguard#Boston Breach
Stereogum

ScHoolboy Q – “Soccer Dad”

Back in August, ScHoolboy Q previewed four new tracks from an upcoming project, which featured a collab with Rico Nasty. Now, ScHoolboy is back with a brand-new single, his first new material since 2019’s CrasH Talk. The Los Angeles rapper’s new track is called “Soccer Dad,” and it’s available to hear below.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy