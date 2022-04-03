Simp: Arcitys is the KEY to FaZe DOMINATION! | CDL Major Interview

Maryland rapper Goonew, best known for his distinct whispery delivery and his frequent collaborations with Lil Dude, has died after being shot on Friday night (March 18) in Prince George’s County. Goonew’s manager confirmed the news to The Washington Post, stating that the rapper died a few hours after he was transported to a hospital. Local CBS affiliate WUSA9 spoke with Goonew’s family following the rapper’s death. “I don’t believe this,” Goonew’s mother, Patrice Parker Morrow told the outlet. “All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood. He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me.” Goonew was 24 years old.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO