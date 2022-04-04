Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
Randy Orton has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades now, and over the course of his WWE career he’s feuded with some big names. Orton has faced the best of the best, but times change and some of Orton’s greatest opponents are no longer with WWE.
Declan McMahon, the eldest son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, announced his commitment to play football for Indiana University on Wednesday. McMahon played running back for Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn. His father took to Twitter to express his joy:. McMahon also received...
The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
Terrell Owens hasn't played since the 2010 NFL season, but that didn't stop him from believing he could've helped the Kansas City Chiefs last year. The Hall of Famer said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show he reached out to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, for whom he played as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, about suiting up in 2021:
By dealing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired a plethora of draft capital. But they also lost their No. 1 wide receiver, and there doesn't appear to be anybody on their roster who is capable of taking over that role. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
