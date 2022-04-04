Local roundup: UConn's Cole, Martin part of 3x3 national title team

New Orleans — The Beast Coast Ballers, a 3x3 team featuring former UConn players R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin, won the Dos Equis 3x3 National Championship tournament Sunday, earning a team total of $70,000.

The Ballers — a combination of players from the Big East and Atantic-10 — also included Ryan Hawkins of Creighton and D'Shawn Schwartz of George Mason. The team defeated American Made — players from the AAC and Conference USA — by 21-17 in the championship game. Hawkins was named the tourney MVP.

The four players from the winning team split $70,000 ($17,500 per player).

The victory capped a successful weekend for the UConn duo, who also helped the East squad post a 115-103 in the NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game on Friday. Martin led all scorers with 22 points in that game, while Cole scored 13 points and handed out 4 assists.

College softball

• UConn team won its fourth straight series, beating Butler 3-0 in a Big East game to win the weekend series 2-1. Elise Sokolsky (11-3) pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk for the win. Sami Barnett had two hits, including a solo home run, and stole a base for the Huskies (20-13, 10-2) and teammate Jana Sanden doubled.

College baseball

• UConn fell to Kent State 5-4 but still won the weekend series 2-1. Matt Donlan hit a three-run homer and Zach Bushling and Casey Dana had two hits each for the Huskies (19-7).

H.S. baseball

• Stonington snapped a 20-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over St. Bernard on Saturday. Brandt Ogden was 4-for-5, Aaron LoPresto had three hits and Jace Wolfradt, LoPresto and Ogden drove in two runs each for the Bears. Joe Basso had two hits and two RBI, Luca Muscarella scored twice and Aidan Whitten struck out seven batters in five innings for the Saints.