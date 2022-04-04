Lil Nas X Delivers an Electric Medley of His Hit Singles at the 2022 Grammys
Lil Nas X has once again transformed the Grammys stage. The boundary-breaking musician performed a medley of his hit singles at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, including "Dead Right Now," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," and "Industry Baby." He began the performance by standing center stage in...
Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
The 2022 Grammy Awards are just under a month away. In the lead-up to Music’s Biggest Night, The Recording Academy has announced its first round of performers. According to Variety, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow will take the stage. Additional performers for the Sunday, April 3 event include...
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
Hailey Bieber has some consistent sartorial codes: clean silhouettes, tonal hues, and the occasional unexpected detail. Combined, her aesthetic reads simplistic elegance that’s effortlessly understated yet endlessly chic. Her hair and make-up play a huge part in this, too – as illustrated at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Accessorising...
Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist with a debut single that’s still stuck in our heads three years later, so obviously yeah: He’s rich. So rich that even if he’d never blessed the world with Montero and had just dropped “Old Town Road,” he’d be a millionaire. But how much money does Lil Nas X have exactly? Enough to get him a spot on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, a fancy mansion in Los Angeles, and several pairs of Satan Sneakers, so let’s jump into it.
Megan Thee Stallion embraced her wild side for her second Grammys. The "Sweetest Pie" rapper walked the red carpet in a skintight one-shoulder gown by Roberto Cavalli. The fierce dress featured gold trim at the neckline, a hip-high slit with a gold stud decoration, and dual prints with a leopard pattern on the outer fabric and an ombré zebra pattern on the inside.
Justin Bieber got the star-studded Grammys crowd on their feet with his performance of "Peaches" tonight. The singer started off on the piano, with a slow, raw, and emotional rendition of his pop hit. "I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit) / I get my weed from California (that's that shit) / I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch) / I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)," he sang, garnering cheers and applause from the audience.
Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
RAPPER Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella along with guest Travis Scott after his attacks on Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, 44, decided to remove himself from the lineup, according to TMZ. The music event, which will be held in Indio, California, is scheduled to...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Lady Gaga dazzled the Grammys audience tonight with her melodic renditions of "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You," from her Love for Sale album with Tony Bennett. After Bennett introduced her via a video message featured on the big screen at the ceremony, the singer, in a glamorous mint green gown by Elie Saab, showed her smooth jazz moves and sang, accompanied only by a piano.
Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8...
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
