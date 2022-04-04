Pursuit suspect, passenger injured following chase through Whittier

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital after crashing into two vehicles on Lambert road and Colima in Whittier.

Authorities were attempting to pull over the driver of a light blue Lexus SUV when the crash took place around 3:30 pm.

The male driver and the female passenger suffered injuries that were not considered to be serious, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Norwalk Station.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Authorities discovered a handgun and narcotics inside the blue Lexus.