Whittier, CA

Pursuit suspect, passenger injured following chase through Whittier

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Driver, passenger injured following multi-vehicle crash in Whittier 00:59

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital after crashing into two vehicles on Lambert road and Colima in Whittier.

Authorities were attempting to pull over the driver of a light blue Lexus SUV when the crash took place around 3:30 pm.

The male driver and the female passenger suffered injuries that were not considered to be serious, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Norwalk Station.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Authorities discovered a handgun and narcotics inside the blue Lexus.

