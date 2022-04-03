ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyle Lowry got an amazing tribute video as Raptors, fans celebrated his return

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36u1X8_0eyOgfzi00

Kyle Lowry is back at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since leaving the Toronto Raptors for the Miami Heat in free agency.

The Heat and Raptors did play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto back on February 1st, but a COVID-19 spike during the holiday caused the arena to keep fans away for months.

Lowry didn’t play in that game anyways due to personal reasons, so the celebratory day that Lowry had earned for his time in Canada was put on the shelf. But today, Lowry got the moment that he had to wait an extra two months to get.

Here’s the heartwarming tribute video that the Raptors played for him prior to tipoff.

Oh, and there’s a Kyle Lowry statue, too.

Many view Lowry as the greatest Raptor of all time after helping bring Toronto a NBA championship in 2019. He parted with the franchise in 2021 after nine seasons and left as their all-time leader in 3-pointers, steals and assists while trailing only DeMar DeRozan in total points, games played and minutes played.

What a great day for Kyle Lowry and what a classy move this was by the Raptors organization.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

141K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry's Statue Spotted In Toronto Ahead Of Raptors Game Vs. Miami Heat: "The Greatest Raptor Of All-Time"

Kyle Lowry is incredibly beloved in Toronto. While he wasn't rafted by the city, he did make his mark in the NBA as the starting point guard of the team for over half a decade. Lowry helped the Raptors become perennial contenders in the East alongside DeMar DeRozan. Ultimately, Lowry was on the team when they won the 2019 Championship with Kawhi Leonard on the squad.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyle Lowry
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Toronto after 45-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (49-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Toronto Raptors after Joel Embiid scored 45 points in the 76ers' 131-122 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors have gone 29-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Miami Heat#The Heat And Raptors#Sportsnet#Nba Tv#Tsn#Tsn Sports
ClutchPoints

Raptors forward OG Anunoby gets crucial injury update after late scratch vs. Heat

OG Anunoby just can’t catch a break from injuries, man. The Toronto Raptors forward has shown significant progress this season, but he has been sidelined with an injury multiple times already. It seemed like he was headed on the right track after returning from a nasty finger injury prior to their game against the Miami Heat, but he was surprisingly benched for that game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A definitive ranking of blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' most disappointing season ever

I always thought it’d be hard to top the disappointment that was the 2012 Los Angeles Lakers. That was supposed to be one of the greatest teams ever assembled. You bring in Dwight Howard in his prime, Steve Nash fresh off a Western Conference Finals run and you run them alongside Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace? Yeah, that sounds like a world-beater to me.
LOS ANGELES, CA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to complete comeback, fall 118-108 to Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks were in Toronto this evening to take on the Raptors. With the season coming close to an end, both teams are looking to have some momentum through the week. The Raptors took home the 118-108 win in this one, securing a berth in the Playoffs as a Top-6 seed with the victory. The Hawks are now locked into the Play-In, officially.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dejounte Murray (illness) now probable for Spurs Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he's missed time recently. While he remains questionable on the official injury report, head coach Gregg Popovich says that the All-Star guard is probable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 90 minutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy