ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. THE WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL HAS ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT ON BEHALF....

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

WY Cheyenne WY Zone Forecast

————— 882 FPUS55 KCYS 230829. Zone Forecast for Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska. .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph...
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations generally ranging from 2 to 5 inches with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible. The highest accumulations will be on grassy surfaces. * WHERE...In Southeast Wyoming, Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including Wheatland, Torrington, Pine Bluffs, and Cheyenne. This also includes the southern and central Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit. In western Nebraska, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, and Morrill counties including Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, Sidney, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in moderate to heavy snow.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 320 FPUS55 KMSO 052039. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 17 to 24. West. winds to 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy....
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 175 FPUS55 KPIH 070904. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-072200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 303 AM MDT Thu Apr 7 2022.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy