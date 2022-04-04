WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-17 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations generally ranging from 2 to 5 inches with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible. The highest accumulations will be on grassy surfaces. * WHERE...In Southeast Wyoming, Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including Wheatland, Torrington, Pine Bluffs, and Cheyenne. This also includes the southern and central Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit. In western Nebraska, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, and Morrill counties including Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, Sidney, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in moderate to heavy snow.

BANNER COUNTY, NE ・ 21 DAYS AGO