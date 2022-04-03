Exhibiting Grief

Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its annual Lenten silent art auction on Sunday, opening its doors to visitors throughout the community for an afternoon of live music and an art exhibition.

The showcase’s theme followed the grief and acceptance associated with the ongoing Lenten season. The auction was split into sections corresponding to the stages of grief – wilderness, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance – each piece borrowing on an individual stage’s effects and impressions.

The concert featured instrumental and vocal acts from the greater Lafayette area as a prelude to the silent auction. Among the various bands were the Trinity UMC choir, Arrythmics Woodwind Quartet, Twin City Brass Quintet and solo organist Michael Bennet. Dan Peo, the Director of Music at Trinity, asked the ensembles to pick music which distinctly addressed grief in its lyrics or program.

“For Christians, Lent conjures up all the imagery of our sins, our temptations, and then concludes with Jesus’ death and resurrection,” Peo said. “We as Christians feel the grief of His Father and His disciples. But we also feel joy and acceptance, which the music also addresses.”

The concert featured works from 18th century composers Telemann and Bach and modern English folk poet Eleanor Farjeon.

Besides the concert, Dr. Peo said he arranged the silent auction and commissioned artists.

“The visual art includes traditional oil paintings, mixed media, watercolors, and drawings so there’s a lot of different styles and interpretations of grief that are being represented,” Peo said.

One of the pieces, left untitled but included in the “Acceptance” theme, was donated by the late Lafayette artist and photographer, Dwayne Daehler’s wife, Marcia Daehler. The mixed media art juxtaposes the body of Christ in three settings, in the manger, upon the cross and in ascension to the heavens. Below this setting lies the sacramental bread, which is traditionally associated with Jesus’ body, and behind the glowering battlements of a warship.

Another piece, entitled “Denial in Star City,” was drawn by local artist Sean Lutes. The drawing features the apocalyptic and ominous moon from the Zelda franchise of video games, which hangs ominously above the skyline of Lafayette.

Lutes, a member of the Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission, has been making art featuring Lafayette since 2011. For this piece, he drew upon a familiar title of Lafayette “The City of Steeples,” which accentuates the contradiction between the town’s history and its church architecture.

“For a long time, Lafayette’s red light district was what everyone knew it as. It was basically a place to get hammered and was the scourge of the area,” Lutes said. “A lot of the art in the area deals with this existential decision, do you turn to making something, of changing things, or do you turn to the bottle?”

Lutes laboriously studied and copied his personal photographs of the city in order to present the churches of Lafayette as they actually appear. Besides Trinity UMC, the drawing features Lafayette’s city hall and a blindfolded couple enjoying breakfast above the blustery cityscape.

Ultimately, over fifty attendees went home with all but one of the art pieces.

A portion of the auctions’ proceeds, besides going to Trinity, will benefit Family Promise of Greater Lafayette, a non-profit that serves the homeless in Tippecanoe County and surrounding counties.