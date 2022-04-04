MLB (4/3): Mariners too much for Royals

Greg Bird is looking for work ... again. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports “Per source #BlueJays released Greg Bird this morning. Jays were strongly considering adding him to 40-man but declined to do so. He could re-sign with Jays but other clubs also likely to have interest after a strong spring.”
TAMPA — When the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins at the start of spring training, he was the heavy favorite to share the position with Kyle Higashioka. But with Rortvedt nursing a right oblique strain that still bothers him occasionally, the Yankees decided they love their internal backup options and traded with the Rangers to get Jose Trevino.
MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
TAMPA — After J.P. Sears finished a solid outing to end his spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone quietly pulled him aside and delivered the best news of Sears’ career: He was going to the big leagues. First, Sears called his girlfriend. Then he tapped a few of...
Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing. The New York Yankees general manager completed his third trade in as many days on Monday, picking up right-handed reliever David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays. In the press release announcing the move, the Yankees said they acquired McKay for “cash considerations.”
Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
Late Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had traded INF Isaac Paredes and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for former All-Star outfielder, Austin Meadows. With that stunning trade taking place, it is time to make some revisions to what we believe the Tigers’...
The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Carlos Beltran followed up to say that he wanted to “clarify” his comments and that he “hopes” the Yankees and Aaron Judge will agree to a contract extension. ***. TAMPA — Carlos Beltran seemed to speak matter-of-factly about a new contract extension between...
