‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ Cost a Combined $1 Billion to Make

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Granted Wikipedia is not the most reliable source for information on Hollywood budgets (or really anything) but it claims that Avengers: Infinity War cost Marvel “$325-400 million” and Endgame cost “$356-400 million.” And generally, that’s the range of budgets you see for the movies online. (Maybe everyone else is just using...

ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Includes Another Agents of SHIELD Character

Avengers: Endgame not only set history at the box office, but it also became the first film from Marvel Studios to feature a character first appearing in a show from Marvel Television. Edwin Jarvis (James D'Arcy) appeared alongside John Slattery's Howard Stark after first debuting in ABC's Agent Carter. As it turns out, if one visual effects house got its way, another Marvel Television character could have appeared in the record-setting flick.
VISUAL ART
WIBX 950

‘The Guest 2’ Was Never Made, But Now It Has A Soundtrack

Adam Wingard’s critically acclaimed thriller The Guest never got the sequel it deserved, but now, the hypothetical follow-up has its own soundtrack. While at first it sounds like an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, producer Keith Calder took to Twitter to share the album with the world. “April...
MOVIES
WIBX 950

A New ’Spy Kids’ Movie Is Coming to Netflix

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the release of Spy Kids, the popular 2000s franchise about a family of spies who saves the world with elaborate gadgets, kung fu moves, and some surreal visuals and special effects. The film was a surprise blockbuster for director Robert Rodriguez, and turned him from an indie genre filmmaker to a hitmaker with broader appeal. Rodriguez turned Spy Kids into a franchise, directing three sequels over the next decade.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Makes Several Gameplay Changes

More than a year after its release, Marvel's Avengers continues to receive support from Square Enix. While the game has seen a number of additional characters and skins since launch, Crystal Dynamics continues to make tweaks to the gameplay, as well. The developer has revealed that fans can expect to see "a blanket update to many perks related to melee combat." The goal is to make melee combat more compelling for players, with Crystal Dynamics teasing that the changes will be "vast," and that a number of smaller alterations will add up in a big way.
VIDEO GAMES
WIBX 950

Who Is the Voice of Khonshu On ‘Moon Knight’?

On Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight, the title character is a befuddled and mentally unwell man who discovers that he has been leading a double — or maybe triple — life while he sleeps. He wakes up in the morning thinking he’s Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a guy who works at a gift shop at a London museum. But at night he becomes Moon Knight, a superhero with the powers of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.
TV SERIES
WIBX 950

How Kingpin Will Become Marvel’s Next Big Bad

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on Marvel’s Hawkeye series. The character’s arc ended on a cliffhanger, with Alaqua Cox’s Echo seemingly killing Wilson Fisk in retribution for his role in her father’s death. Ah, but Echo shooting Kingpin occurred offscreen. You don’t really think they’d bring back the Kingpin only to kill him after he plays a minor role in one Disney+ series, do you? No way.
TV SERIES
WIBX 950

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel launches ‘Avengers Forever Infinity Comic’ #1 today

Marve’s Avengers Forever series is getting a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited today from series writer Jason Aaron. Exclusively on Marvel Unlimited, the Avengers Forever Infinity Comic is drawn by Kev Walker with colors by Dean White. The Infinity Comic is a precursor to Avengers Forever #1 dropping on the app next week.
COMICS
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
WIBX 950

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Shifts Release Date

Star Wars fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. In a new promotional video from Lucasfilm, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor tells audiences that the premiere for the new show has been pushed from Wednesday, May 25 to Friday, May 27. To make...
MOVIES
WIBX 950

‘Moon Knight’s Got a Hidden QR Code Good For Free Comics

The image above is an official photo from the debut episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight. On the right is Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant, at the museum where he works; he’s talking to a young girl about how the Egyptians buried their dead. The scene quickly moves on as Steven goes about his menial day-to-day tasks at his job.
VIDEO GAMES
WIBX 950

Chris Pine Hasn’t Read the ‘Star Trek 4’ Script

If you were surprised to hear last month that the most recent big-screen crew of the Starship Enterprise were finally going to get a fourth movie, you weren’t alone. In fact, the crew itself was in the dark about the film too. They apparently found out about it when the announcement of the new Star Trek movie was made by Paramount.
MOVIES
Nature.com

The illusion of infinity

I recently queued along with hundreds of visitors for a brief glimpse of Kusama's work at Tate Modern in London. The museum has two installations on display: Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled with the Brilliance of Life (pictured), and Chandelier of Grief, which are both based on the concept of infinity mirrors. These are optical illusions that consist of (at least) two mirrors. When these are placed to face each other and are accurately illuminated, light bounces back and forth repeatedly between the reflective surfaces, generating increasingly smaller reflections that create the illusion of an endless tunnel of replications. Light rays become fainter after multiple reflections, giving a sense of a fade-out to infinity. Positioning the mirrors at an angle rather than perfectly parallel can make the tunnel seem to bend to one side as it elongates towards an endless abyss.
MUSEUMS
WIBX 950

Did a Professor at Bard Create Harry Potter 7 Years Before Rowling?

A Hudson Valley professor came up with a character and story very similar to Harry Potter almost 7 years earlier. How did this happen and did he get credit?. Everyone knows about Harry Potter. I'm personally not a big fan. I've never read one Harry Potter book or even seen any of the movies but the series is such a big part of pop culture that it's almost impossible to not know something about it. A kid with glasses becomes a wizards and goes to a school to hone is magical powers. Does that sound about right? If you've never read a Harry Potter book you could still describe what he looks like.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
