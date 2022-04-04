Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Grammys Style Is Like Night And Day

Justin Bieber is “keeping a close eye” on his wife Hailey Bieber following her recent health scare. The 25-year-old model suffered a blood clot in her brain earlier this month, and Justin is now determined to be as supportive as he possibly can be. A source told E!...
When Justin Bieber spoke his wedding vows to his wife Hailey Bieber, he truly meant it — especially the "in sickness and in health" part. Last week, the model suffered a small blood clot in her brain during which she displayed stroke-like symptoms. A source told People that Justin was really shaken up by the ordeal and "is probably more traumatized than even she is."
Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. "I'm not pregnant leave me alone," she wrote.
Justin Bieber made his first public comments on his wife Hailey's brief hospitalization during his Wednesday Denver Justice concert, where he addressed how terrifying the situation was. Hailey shared Saturday that she fully...
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Congratulations are in order for the hottest couple in Calabasas! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas, according to an April 5 TMZ report. The two reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony at 1:30 a.m. on April 4, mere hours after Barker brought the house down with his performance at the Grammys. Us Weekly and People also confirmed the elopement rumors on April 5.
RAPPER Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella along with guest Travis Scott after his attacks on Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, 44, decided to remove himself from the lineup, according to TMZ. The music event, which will be held in Indio, California, is scheduled to...
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
While attending the launch of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s new makeup collection, Kris Jenner showed off a brand new hairstyle, which was much different than the look we’re used to seeing her rock!. Kris Jenner changed things up with her look for a night out on April 5....
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Selena Gomez has decided to spring clean her old aesthetic and debut a cheeky, new haircut with bangs. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 31, the Only Murders in the Building actress showed off bob-length hair in a look that featured tons of texture, plus a pair of brand spankin’ new wavy bangs. I feel great about the former Disney darling adding “brow length bangs” to the 2022 most-coveted hairstyle bingo card. I’ve been meaning to get my own excessively grown-out bangs trimmed back into shape and Gomez’s new look is quite a vibe.
Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter. The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Lil Nas X was a total social butterfly at the 2022 Grammys. He snapped and shared selfies with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and SZA. You’ll get major FOMO seeing the photos because everyone looked like they had so much fun.
Harry Styles’ highly anticipated single “As It Was” dropped on April 1, and it already has fans speculating that the song is about Styles’ ongoing romance with Olivia Wilde. And there’s a pretty convincing reason why that is. There’s one specific line in the lyrics that sounds like a total giveaway, but you can be the judge of that. The lyric in question has everyone wondering if Harry Styles’ “As It Was” really is about Olivia Wilde.
On music’s biggest night, you want to make a statement. While they both stunned in different dresses on the red carpet — Megan Thee Stallion showed up at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in a hot girl, one-shoulder, leopard-print dress, while Dua Lipa stunned in a vintage black Versace number — Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion wore the same Versace outfit at the 2022 Grammys in the hours that followed. If you watched the two artists arrive on the red carpet, you may be confused about their twinning look later in the evening. But don’t worry, Donatella Versace stepped in to save the day.
This April is absolutely blessed because Harry Styles dropped “As It Was,” the first single from his upcoming album. The music video (which I’ve had on repeat) features a full-on glamorous showing of Styles’ fashion and beauty skill from all angles.
