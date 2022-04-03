ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Reminder: Voters have until April 7 to register for May 7 elections

By Staff report
 1 day ago
Texas voters have until April 7 to register in order to vote in the May 7 elections, which include a statewide constitutional amendment election and local elections for cities...

