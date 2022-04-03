Reminder: Voters have until April 7 to register for May 7 elections

Lina Teixiera (tay-ZHER-uh) made it onto the Clearwater City Council in Tuesday's elections, defeating two other candidates, while David Albritton kept his seat. Tarpon Springs has a new mayor. He's current city commissioner Costa Vatikiotis. There are new faces on the city commission... Craig Lunt and Panagiotis Koulias won their races, and the contest between Mike Eisner and George Koulianos finds the candidates separated by just 10 votes. Oldsmar voters elected Dan Saracki and Jarrod Buchman to the City Council... both oppose a plan to increase density limits in downtown.

