Fantastic Local New York Artists You Need to Know

By Conor
 3 days ago
Today marks the beginning of my sixth month here with WRRV and Townsquare. I can't believe that five months have gone by already. I mentioned to someone the other day that I haven't even been here for six months yet, and they said it feels like I've been here longer. In...

Pizza from Upstate NY Pizzeria Wins Second Best in the World

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!. Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?
Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee. During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
#Fish Tacos
11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try

If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State. Throughout history many have enjoyed pizza. In Sardinia, French and Italian...
Detroit gallerist, Misha McGlown, takes local artists to ‘Christie’s’, New York

Gallerist, Misha McGlown, runs the incomparable Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery on Detroit’s west side. McGlown had a small window to insert Detroit artists into a New York exhibition and auction opening on March 26, 2022 at the famed CHRISTIE’S New York, and she seized the moment. The auction is part of Christie’s Corporate Social Responsibility program and is a benefit for City College Center for the Arts (CCCA), where she has served as a curator of their Windows on Amsterdam Gallery since 2015. Sponsored by Investors Bank, the curated exhibition, 100 Years of Harlem: Resonating Around the World, celebrates the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance as a continuum of culture and creativity that has flowed from the enclave and endured since the 1920s. It features 24 visual artists, hailing from Harlem and around the world, many with ties to CCCA. McGlown introduced Detroit artists Jonathan Harris and Tyree Guyton into the mix, while also finding placement for emerging Detroit artist, Terrell Anglin, in the CCCA permanent collection.
Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
3 of Top 16 Fish Fries in Country Served Up in New York

Three of the 16 top fish fries in the country are served up in New York. Fish fries are popular during Lent when Catholics give up eating meat on Friday for 40 days leading up to Easter. So, where can you get the tastiest fish? Mashed rated the absolute best fish fries in the country and three are in the Empire State, one in Central New York.
A New ’Spy Kids’ Movie Is Coming to Netflix

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the release of Spy Kids, the popular 2000s franchise about a family of spies who saves the world with elaborate gadgets, kung fu moves, and some surreal visuals and special effects. The film was a surprise blockbuster for director Robert Rodriguez, and turned him from an indie genre filmmaker to a hitmaker with broader appeal. Rodriguez turned Spy Kids into a franchise, directing three sequels over the next decade.
‘The Guest 2’ Was Never Made, But Now It Has A Soundtrack

Adam Wingard’s critically acclaimed thriller The Guest never got the sequel it deserved, but now, the hypothetical follow-up has its own soundtrack. While at first it sounds like an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, producer Keith Calder took to Twitter to share the album with the world. “April...
