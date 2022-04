CD Projekt says Unreal Engine 5's focus on open worlds will simplify the process of building the next Witcher game. It was a very big deal when CD Projekt finally confirmed in March that The Witcher 4 (opens in new tab) (not the official title, but what we're rolling with for now) is in development. Also unexpected was the news that it is not developing the game using a new iteration of its REDengine, but will instead use Unreal Engine 5. During today's State of Unreal (opens in new tab) event, members of the studio touched on why that change was made.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO