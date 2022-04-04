ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all...

thespun.com

Comments / 483

Serenity NOW
3d ago

And this is why people stop watching or don’t watch at all. It’s fine to have differing views but keep them out of sports and the entertainment business.

Reply(91)
402
Randy
3d ago

Rally round the flag! We all need to get a grip on our country and stop the communist attempts to divide us. All races in this country need to put the voices of discontent in their place and we all come together, if we don’t we are doomed.

Reply(11)
176
Byron L Eliseuson
3d ago

looks like some Indian tribe with the hair braids n the natives should be insulted _as far as the anthem disrespect_ their just stomping on their forefathers graves for fighting for America_their probelms

Reply(18)
148
Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans React To National Championship Game National Anthem

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Espn#The Ncaa Tournament#Uconn
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Clemson Suffers Major Injury Loss: College Football World Reacts

The football season has yet to start, but the Clemson Tigers have already suffered a pretty significant injury loss. On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney shared an update that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has torn his ACL. Randall was a four-star WR prospect and expected to be a part of the Tigers offense in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
Daily Mail

'Lia, we need people like you': National Women's Law Center is condemned for berating controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas's opponents as MISOYGNISTS

The National Women's Law Center has been blasted for dismissing critics of controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as 'misogynists.'. In a tweet published Friday, the non-profit wrote: 'Lia Thomas deserves all the celebration for her success this season, but instead is being met with nationwide misogyny and transphobia. Lia, we need people like you. Not only as a swimmer, but to inspire women athletes—cis and trans—everywhere.'
SOCIETY
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
456K+
Followers
56K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy