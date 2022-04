On Saturday, April 2, 2022 Hades Hounds will hold a benefit at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. This event will be from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Surface Dwellers are coming all the way from Tennessee!! You do not want to miss this!! Hades Hounds will also be cooking up some Hot Dogs and Burgers with their legendary bacon!! Benefit ride for “Playboy” registration will be at 12:00 pm and the ride begins at 2:00 pm. Hades Hounds is a law enforcement motorcycle club. It was founded in 2013 and is growing fast. This chapter is based out of Munford, Alabama. They host and participate in charity rides and benefits.

OXFORD, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO