ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

People are mocking Justin Bieber’s oversized Grammys suit: ‘Using Shaq’s measurements’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNEdr_0eyOaGC500

Grammys viewers are questioning Justin Bieber ’s red carpet look after he arrived at the 64th annual awards show in an oversized gray suit and a pink beanie.

On Sunday, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin , who opted for a white strapless gown, arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the couple could be seen kissing and holding hands as they posed for photos ahead of the Grammys.

While fans and viewers were excited to see the celebrity couple, many viewers were confused by the Peaches singer’s outfit choice, as the Balenciaga suit he chose to wear to the awards show appeared to be multiple sizes too big, with the suit jacket hanging loose on the 28 year old, who accessorised the look with Balenciaga crocs.

“If you’re looking for Justin Bieber on the red carpet just look for the giant walking suit #GRAMMYs ,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Bro wtf is Justin Bieber wearing. He looks like he got into his daddy’s closet and stole one of his suits.”

“Shout out to Balenciaga for designing a #GRAMMYs suit for Justin Bieber using @SHAQ ’s measurements,” someone else joked.

According to another viewer, it looked like Bieber’s Grammys suit had “had an allergic reaction to peanuts”.

“Justin Bieber’s suit was definitely borrowed,” another person claimed.

While many viewers were not fond of the look, fans were overjoyed to see the couple kissing on the red carpet - while others found amusement in the moment that Bieber wiped his wife’s lip gloss off his own lips.

“Hailey and Justin Bieber are the moment,” one person tweeted.

Bieber is nominated for eight Grammy Awards at tonight’s awards show.

You can find all of our live coverage of the Grammys here .

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Justin Bieber
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#American#Besosforbts
Elle

How Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Changed How Justin Saw Her: ‘He Was Saying He Can’t Lose Her’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy