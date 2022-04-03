ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

MSU football offers 2024 Georgia RB Brandon Hood

By Robert Bondy
 2 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 running back prospect Brandon Hood of McDonough, Ga.

Hood announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Friday. Hood plays for Eagles Landing Christian Academy, and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds.

Michigan State football is the first school to extend an offer to Hood, according to 247Sports. He is currently unranked on the recruiting website, but I’m sure that will change with the Spartans showing interest in this prospect.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles to host Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on a top-30 predraft visit

The Eagles are all about doing their due diligence on NFL draft prospects and even after trading and swapping a pick with the Saints, they’re still evaluating quarterbacks. During a sitdown with the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral confirmed that he’ll have a top-30 predraft visit with Philadelphia among seven other teams with first-round picks.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons sign versatile OL Germain Ifedi to one-year deal

After working out free-agent offensive lineman Germain Ifedi last week, the Atlanta Falcons officially signed the veteran to a one-year deal on Wednesday afternoon. Ifedi, 27, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round back in 2016. Over his six-year NFL career, Ifedi has started 83 games for the Seahawks and Bears. The former Texas A&M standout has some position versatility, playing both right tackle and right guard.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star offensive tackle plans official visits this summer

Florida firmly established itself as a contender in five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa’s recruitment after he had a strong visit to the Swamp last month. He released a list of his top 13 schools, and the Gators made the cut. Sports Illustrated’s AllGators spoke with Mauigoa at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando to recap where coach Billy Napier and the Florida program stands.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucky Brooks thinks Patriots are best fit for Alabama LB Christian Harris

The New England Patriots have dire needs at the cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver positions with the draft ahead. Bill Belichick traded for DeVante Parker and has a decent crew that features Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, but there’s plenty of potential No. 1 receivers in the draft. J.C. Jackson’s departure was a major hit to the secondary and he will be difficult to replace.
NFL
