Ariana Grande Skips Grammys 2022 Amid 3 Nominations: ‘We’ve Already Won’

Tryin' win a Grammy on a Sunday? Ariana Grande is up for three golden gramophones at the 64th annual Grammy Awards — but she opted to skip the show for the second year in a row.

The “34+35” singer, 28, revealed hours before the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, that she would not be in attendance. “Some positions memories to celebrate grammy day 🙂 reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply,” she shared via Instagram alongside behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the album.

“I love this album so,” the “Thank U, Next” artist continued. “it’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won. :).”

Grande ended the caption with well wishes for her fellow musicians : “Have a beautiful time, i am celebrating all of you there today!”

The Wicked star’s post was immediately met with praise — particularly from her mother , Joan Grande .

“Ariana!!! Brava your brilliance in music is only surpassed by the brilliance you have in your heart!!!” she commented on her daughter’s Instagram. “I am so proud of you all the time!! I love you”

Ariana also reminisced about her last appearance at the Grammys, sharing a photo of herself rocking a smoky gray, Cinderella-style Giambattista Valli gown on the 2020 red carpet.

The Nickelodeon alum is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album for Positions and the title track is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. She also has a credit on Doja Cat ’s Planet Her (Deluxe) , which is nominated for Album of the Year.

The “7 Rings” singer already has two Grammys under her belt: Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, which she won in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her “Rain on Me” collaboration with Lady Gaga , which was honored with the trophy at last year’s ceremony.

Neither Ariana nor Gaga, 36, were in attendance when they were honored with the award in 2021.

"Eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this,” the “NASA” artist tweeted to the House of Gucci star at the time. “Beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene !"