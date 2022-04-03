ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football offers UM commit, 2023 4-star LB Raylen Wilson

 2 days ago
Michigan State football is looking to poach an elite recruit from their top rival Michigan.

Raylen Wilson — a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class — announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Wilson has been committed to the Wolverines since early December.

Wilson hails from Tallahassee, Fla. and is ranked as one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class. He is ranked as the No. 68 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

Wilson holds offers from more than 30 schools so it’s not surprising to see Michigan State join the mix. However, it could be interesting and something to monitor should he decide to reopen his recruitment at some point.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

