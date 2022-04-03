ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Another helping of 90 Day drama! Throughout the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days , another group of individuals attempted to find love abroad.

Like its predecessors, season 5 of Before the 90 Days followed seven couples as they got to know each other in long-distance relationships with the hope of applying for K-1 marriage visas and the promise of tying the knot.

While a ll five couples are new to the TLC franchise , one reality TV personality returned for another chance at finding love. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar , who previously appeared on season 4 alongside ex-wife Lisa Hamme , moved on with Kimberly "Kim" Menzies . After Kim journeyed to Nigeria to meet the musician in person, the pair’s relationship hit a snag by the April 2022 finale.

“Since I’ve been back, things have been a little [different]. I don’t talk to [Usman] as much,” Kim explained during the tell-all reunion, despite noting that they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend. “Making plans is kind of hard. … [There’s] always an excuse.”

Usman, for his part, denied her claims, noting that they don’t have any problems and citing that their relationship is still relatively new .

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii , for their part, were excited to see where their romance could go after she met her beau in his native Tunisia.

“I'm not sure when Hamza will be able to come to the U.S. but when he does he will have to adjust to my life and a whole new place,” Memphis said during the finale. “Plus, on top of that, [he’s] learning to be a dad.”

Before Memphis returned home to her children from a previous relationship, she and Hamza tied the knot in the March 27, 2022, episode .

“Walking into the wedding venue, makes me forget about all of my worries. Nothing is going through my head except for excitement knowing that this is the family that I am going to belong to,” Memphis gushed during the ceremony. “I just feel like a foster kid again getting picked up by my new family. I feel like now God is rewarding me for all that loss that I had in my childhood.”

Shortly after the pair celebrated their nuptials and honeymoon, they learned they were expecting their first child together . (Memphis confirmed on March 25, 2022, that she had given birth to a “beautiful” child .)

“I’m so happy because I was alone and now two people will be by my side,” Hamza said during a confessional after his bride announced her pregnancy.

While Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda struggled all season amid infidelity and jealousy claims, they were eventually able to work things out.

“Yes, I have the ring,” Jasmine excitedly said during the tell-all, confirming the pair’s forthcoming nuptials . Gino then revealed that he applied for a K-1 visa so the Panama native could move to the U.S.

Scroll below to see where the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 participants ended up once cameras stopped rolling:

