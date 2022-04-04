Baltimore City Police Officer befriends young boy during family emergency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers. That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services. “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police. The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO