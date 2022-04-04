ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 4

By Claire Comstock-Gay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, love planet Venus enters Pisces, and all the beauty (but also all the sadness) in the world feels more personal, more intimate. Even if you’re typically practical and unsentimental, it’s harder now to assess relationships objectively, to keep feelings of tenderness or attraction at arm’s length. Even if...

Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
Refinery29

Your Horoscope: 27th March to 2nd April, 2022

While the internet debates whether or not Aries is truly the horniest season, the cosmos conspires with us and against us. Mercury shifts under the stars of Aries on the 27th, making bold declarations and getting a little fresh when it so chooses. Meanwhile, Venus makes a conjunction to Saturn on the 28th, the final note of Venus’s difficult journey between Mars’s driving energy and Saturn’s penchant for restraint. Saturn’s leash loosens after the conjunction, and Venus gets a taste of freedom under the stars of Aquarius, just in time for the new moon in Aries on April first. An Aries new moon buzzes with possibility and with untapped potential but it’s not without baggage. A conjunction to the asteroids Chiron and Pallas in Aries speaks to old wounds, especially wounds to one’s pride and those between close friends, which might be influencing our movements. Mercury makes a conjunction with Chiron on the second, laying the difficult cards on the table. To come to the table, to play, one must be as ready to lose as they are to win.
Wicked Local

What does this week look? Horoscope writer Carolyn Miller has the answers

Any attempt to bulldoze others will backfire big this week. Think before you say or do something you’ll regret. What goes around comes around. A new person or opportunity comes into your life. It looks good but don’t be overeager. Step back. Show some reserve. Gemini. What’s done...
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of March 19, 2022. “Never underestimate the wisdom of being easily satisfied,” wrote aphorist Marty Rubin. If you’re open to welcoming such a challenge, Pisces, I propose that you work on being very easily satisfied during the coming weeks. See if you can figure out how to enjoy even the smallest daily events with blissful gratitude. Exult in the details that make your daily rhythm so rich. Use your ingenuity to deepen your capacity for regarding life as an ongoing miracle. If you do this right, there will be no need to pretend you’re having fun. You will vividly enhance your sensitivity to the ordinary glories we all tend to take for granted.
Lifestyle
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: Amara La Negra announces the birth of her twins

The baby boom is at its peak! Amara la Negra recently announced the exciting news of the birth of her babies. The actress exclusively shared her first statements with HOLA! USA since becoming a mother, revealing that she has been away from the spotlight, enjoying the first days...
