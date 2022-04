Hello friends and happy Masters Monday to you and yours! I have a few fun personal updates that I urge you all to pretend to care about before I get into the really good stuff. I had my first-ever clubfitting on Friday and it was amazing. I’m looking forward to getting some new clubs for the first time in over a decade and hopefully three-putting less this season. I also chatted with Jena Sims about her new Steve Madden golf shoe line, so keep an eye out for that video coming soon.

