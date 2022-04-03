Lance Lynn out four weeks with knee injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that former Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit with the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons next week. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) In what’s been reported to be a below average quarterback class, Malik Willis has generated significant buzz around draft circles as a high ceiling QB prospect with great tools. Willis, who measures in at a little above 6 feet and 219 pounds, plays the quarterback position in a running backs body paired with the strongest arm in the draft class. NFL draft analysts and scouts point to decision making and processing speed as areas of concern, but he brings raw skills in his speed, running power, and arm strength that aren’t able to be taught. Willis is a true high risk high reward prospect who may benefit from spending time learning behind a veteran quarterback before being handed the keys to an NFL offense. Carolina and Atlanta, who both have draft picks inside the top 10 of this years draft, have needs at the quarterback position and appear to be set to get a closer look at Willis ahead of the NFL draft later this month.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO