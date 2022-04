Go Suns! The Jenner sisters had the best seats in the house to watch Kendall’s beau, Devin Booker, play against the LA Clippers. Kendall Jenner, 26, sat with her sister Kylie Jenner, 24, at the Phoenix Suns’ game on Wednesday, April 6. The famous siblings were there to support Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker, 25. As the NBA shooting guard and his team played against the Los Angeles Clippers, Kendall and Kylie watched from courtside seats at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. They seemed very into the game, and Kendall had a big smile on her face while watching her beau play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO