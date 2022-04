SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers’ Opening Day roster is set. It’s just not official yet. Eli White, who is on the 40-man roster, will make the team as the fourth outfielder and Jake Marisnick will not, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Tuesday morning. Additionally, the manager announced that veteran reliever Greg Holland will be on the roster and right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards will be placed on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger.

