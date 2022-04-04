ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop singers say bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

By Jeremiah Martinez, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pop duo Aly & AJ said they sheltered in place as shots rung out in a mass shooting that left six people dead.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” Alyson Michalka and AJ Michalka, the sisters who make up the duo, wrote on Twitter. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The duo said their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire” after their performance at the Crest Theatre in downtown Sacramento. They sheltered in place during the shooting and said that everyone in their touring group is fine.

“Thank you for everyone reaching out,” the duo said. “A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Hip-Hop artist Tyler, the Creator also performed in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

Singer Kali Uchis, who was one of the openers for the concert, tweeted a statement about Sunday morning’s mass shooting.

“Devastated by the mass shooting last night in Sacramento near the venue we performed at,” Uchis wrote. “Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly and that everyone at our show made it home safely.”

Six people were killed and 12 were injured when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.

Three of those killed were women and three were men, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The suspects were still at large Sunday afternoon and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

